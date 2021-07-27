Bharti Singh was dressed up as Deepika Padukone from her debut film 'Om Shanti Om' for the shooting of an episode of Dance Deewane 3. Scroll down to read more and watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Comedian Bharti Singh hardly ever has a dull moment on camera and the same happened recently when the laughter queen was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Yes, Bharti was seen stepping out of her vanity van dressed as Deepika Padukone's character Shanti Priya from her debut film 'Om Shanti Om'.

The comedian and dance reality show host was seen wearing a similar bright pink lehenga, which Deepika wore in the film for the song, 'Aankhon Mein Teri'.

As she stepped out of her makeup van she waved at the paps present there and did that in the same way as Deepika does in the film. She even asked the media personals to edit it in slow motion. Bharti said, "Slow motion mein daalna."

The video of the whole incident founds it way to the internet. Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Isn't she looking cute?

As soon as the interesting video was shared, it put a smile on a lot of fans' faces and they started commenting there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti is hosting dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The show is being judged by three dance maestros and one of which is actress Madhuri Dixit.

Apart from that, Bharti will also be seen in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show which also has Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

So guys, coming back to her video, what are your thoughts on the laughter queen's latest avatar? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal