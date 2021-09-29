New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ever since Neeraj Chopra has won gold in Tokyo Olympics recently, his popularity is increasing rapidly with each passing day. The athlete is being flooded with ad and interview offers. And not just that, every chancel is trying hard to get him in one of their shows as a guest.

After making an appearance in Sony TV's KBC 13, Neeraj is now set to appear on Star Plus' dance reality show 'Dance+ 6'. Yes, the sports man reached their sets and not just interacted with the host and judges but also grooved with them. You read that right! Chopra was seen dancing on famous Punjabi number by Sukhbir called 'Taare Gin Gin'.

He was accompanied by Raghav Juyal, Remo, Shakti Mohan and others on stage when he danced freely.

Take a look at the promo video here:

Apart from his game Javelin Throw, Neeraj is known for his cute looks and long hairstyle which he has recently changed. After chopping his hair short he has been based quite a few times about the reason behind it. This time also, the host Rahav Juyal asked him. “Why did Neeraj Chopra cut his hair?” To this, Neeraj replied saying that his hair used to trouble him during practice therefore, he decided to cut them short.

Neeraj even shared that why he chose Javelin as a sport.

The episode is expected to air soon. So guys, what are your thoughts on the videos? Do let us know.

