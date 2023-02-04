Dalljiet Kaur, Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife, To Marry Again With UK-Based Businessman Nikhil Patel In March

Television diva Dalljiet Kaur is all set to get married again, finding her love in UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. The actress is all set to tie the knot in March this year and post-marriage, she will move with her nine-year-old son, Jaydon, to London.

Dalljiet Kaur's beau works with a finance company. According to a report in Etimes, Dalljiet Kaur disclosed, "The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised."

Dalljiet Kaur thus added, "I met Nick at a friend's party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika."

She continued, "He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, 'I am a proud dad of two girls.' Romance wasn't in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us."

Dalljiet Kaur started her relationship with Nikhil Patel a year ago, and the two got engaged in Nepal on January 3. Earlier, Dalljiet Kaur was married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The couple tied the knot in 2009, however, after an ugly divorce, the two parted ways in 2013. The duo also has a son, Jaydon.

Although, today Dalljiet Kaur maintains a cordial relationship with Shalin Bhanot and the duo are in touch with each other because of their son.

According to a report in Etimes, Dalljiet Kaur said, "Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him.

He further continued, "He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon."

While Dalljiet Kaur will soon exchange her wedding vows for the second time, the actress disclosed she took her time while deciding to give marriage another chance. She stated, "My biggest fear was that I shouldn't make a wrong decision.

She further added, "However, as I was picking up the broken pieces of my life, along with realizing how much Jaydon missed having a dad, it was also about me missing a companion, which I didn't feel earlier. I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love."

The actress will be soon relocating with her son and post-marriage will first move to Nairobi and then to London. Dalljiet Kaur also disclosed that she has signed a couple of projects and has prepared to come back to Mumbai for the needful.

She further added, "Nick says that he will take care of the kids when I am traveling, as I will do the same when he is traveling for work. Bahut fears hain, but because Nick is holding my hand through this, I think everything will be great."