Dalljiet Kaur Says Shalin Bhanot Hasn't Contacted Her Post Bigg Boss 16, 'Thank God It's Over'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife and TV actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot withUK-based Nikhil Patel. The actrss will probably be moving abroad post wedding with their 0-year-old son Jaydon. As Shalin is out of the BB16 house after it came to an end on February 12, he hasn't contacted Kaur yet.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Dalljiet said, "Bigg Boss had many ups and downs for him and for me as well. It was quite a havoc and I am very happy that Bigg Boss is over. Thank God it’s over." She further added that Bhanot has still not gotten in touch with her, adding, "I am sure he is happy for me. He hasn’t yet called to ask about Jaydon, so whenever he will call, he will congratulate me. He must be busy because it is so overwhelming with the PR and all the interviews, I am sure he will be happy for us."

Talking about how she met to-be-husband Nikhil, she asserted, "I met him last year at a party in Dubai where he caught my eye as he had blue nail polish on his toenails. I got to know that he has two daughters and he doesn’t mind whatever nail paint his daughter puts on him. He is very comfortable being a girl’s dad which gives me confidence in where I am in life because I am a very confident mother."

Dalljiet recently opened up about how she met Nikhil. She shared an adorable video and stated that she will be moving to Africa with him after marriage. Kaur wrote, "This move will be exciting yet overwhelming…right from Jaydon’s school to my career…everything is about to change for the better. We will be breaking out of our box and our comfort zone for a life of excitement and adventures we cannot wait for!"

"Nik and I have decided to make you all part of this crazy journey together in our most candid, sometimes vulnerable, yet always interesting way," she noted.