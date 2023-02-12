Dalljiet Kaur Roots For Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot’s Win In Bigg Boss 16, Says ‘Deserved To Be Here’

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur, who is Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife took to Instagram rooting for Shalin Bhanot's victory on Bigg Boss 16, as the show will air its final episode today. Through her Instagram stories, the actress extended support to Shalin and also appealed to her fans to vote for him.

Shalin Bhanot is one of the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 16 alongside Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Dalljiet greatly applauded Shalin on her Instagram story and said that he is doing a 'great' job inside the house, extending him luck and wishes.

Taking to Dalljiet Kaur's Instagram stories, the actress posted a clip of herself, where she was seen saying, "Bigg Boss 16 ka finale hai and I think it's the honestly one of the toughest shows to even survive and aap paancho ne bohot mehnat ki hai and you guys are well deserved to be here. So, firstly all the very very best aap paancho ko, may the best one win."

She continued, and requested her fans to vote for ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, where she said, "Mai aaj vote appeal karna chahti hoon Shalin ke liye, I really hope that aap log usse vote kare, he has also done a great job, itne mahino family se dur rahna, apne comfort se durr rehna aur survive karna itself quite difficult."

She also said, "So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, zarur vote karna, just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done a fabulous job."

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot got married in 2009 and separated in 2015 after an extensive bitter divorce, as she accused Shalin of being abusive towards her. The duo also have a son Jaydon who was born in 2014.

Dalljiet Kaur also participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant in 2019. The actress rose to fame after essaying the character of Anjali in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' and Manjiri in 'Kaala Teeka.' The actress is all set to marry her fiancé Nikhil Patel in March, after which the duo will eventually move to London.