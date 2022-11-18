Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Popular Punjabi Actor And ‘Hema Malini’ Of Pollywood, Passes Away At 69

Daljeet Kaur Khangura was one of the most popular Punjabi actors. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura passed away in Punjab’s Ludhiana after suffering from a prolonged illness on November 17. She was 69.

Taking to his Twitter account, singer Mika Singh confirmed the news and wrote, “The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace.”

The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZgOkv2rV3Z — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 17, 2022

Daljeet Kaur Khangura was one of the most popular actors in the Punjab film industry. The actor started her career in 1976 and was known as the ‘Hema Malini’ of Pollywood.

The actor starred in over 70 films in Punjab and 10 films in Bollywood. However, Daljeet stopped working in the film industry after the tragic death of her husband, actor Harminder Singh Deol, who passed away in a road accident.

Daljeet Kaur Khangura’s filmography includes films like ‘Daaj’, ‘Giddha’, ‘Saidan Jogan’, ‘Putt Jattan De’, ‘Roop Shaqinan Da’ amongst others. She also starred in films ‘Ishaq Nimana’, ‘Mamla Garbar Ha’i, ‘Laajo’, ‘Batwara’, and ‘Vairee Jatt’. The actor was also seen in the 2013-Punjabi film ‘Singh VS Kaur’ where she played Gippy Grewal’s mother.

In Bollywood, the actor starred ‘Ek Aur Ek Gyarah’ alongside veteran actor Shashi Kapoor. Interestingly, while studying at The Film and Television Institute of India, Daljeet featured in a short film directed by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In addition, the late actor was also a national hockey and kabaddi player.

According to reports, Daljeet Kaur Khangura’s last rites were held in her hometown Kasba Pramhar Bazar, Punjab on Thursday. She was reportedly suffering from mental illness for sometime now.

Several users took to social media sites to mourn the demise of the late actor. One user wrote, “A great veteran actress and human being passed away today. RIP Daljeet Kaur. I had the pleasure of working with her. #Daljitkaur #daljeetkaur.” Another comment read, “RIP #daljeetkaur what beautiful films you have is. Waheguru thonu apne charan niwas bakshan.”