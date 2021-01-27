Daler Mehndi is set to come with his new song “Ishq Nachave” and while talking about that the singer even expressed his views on the latest trends in the music industry. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Some look London while some talk Tokyo. Well, no we aren’t talking about cities, but the diverse choices people may have. Now a days, when the youth seems to be a fan of remixes popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi seems to question the current scenario in the music Industry. The legendry pop singer has been in the industry for as many as two decades now and is all set to come up with his new song titled "Ishq Nachave". And talking about the latest songs which are being churned out Mehndi said that there is no head or tail of songs.

While speaking to IANS, Daler Mehndi said, "In so many years, I have seen the industry go mad. They have been trying just about anything, making any kind of songs and remixes. Female voices such as Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan are such beautiful voices. But after that such voices started come in -- females singing in a male's voice and males singing in a female's voice. No head or tail of a song -- that is the truth.”

He further added, "Now, music has started to change again and it is good. The kids who are singing in shows are so good and the judges who are sitting in front of them seem to not understand anything. The participants are a thousand times better than them. Music is good now. The new generation is very good."

Meanwhile, talking about his musical legacy, Daler Mehndi has sung popular songs like ‘Hogayi Teri Balle Balle’, ‘Tunak Tunak’, ‘Dil Kad Ke’ and many more. In one of his interviews with a leading daily, the singer even mentioned that his song ‘Tunak Tunak’ is loved in South Korea and has 164 million views on YouTube.

Well, now whether his new song ‘Ishq Nachave’ will be able to cast the same magic on the audience or not is yet to be seen.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal