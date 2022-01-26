New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular singer Daler Mehndi has set the stage on fire as he perfomed at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day on Wednesday. The singer on January 17 took to his social media and announced that he will be performing in Metaverse to mark the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day.

Sharing the poster, Daler Mehndi said that he will be performing at a concert in Party Nite. Paty Nite is one of the first metaverse spaces to come out of the country. He wrote, "Inviting everyone to attend India’s first #metaverseconcert in @partynite.metaverse on 26th Jan 2022.”

According to metaverse's website, Party Nite is a “digital parallel universe, powered by blockchain where people can hang out with friends as customisable avatars, meet new people as well as joint parties and events."

The singer performed on his ever-green hits such as Namoh Namoh, India India, and Jaago India. Filled with rejoice Daler Mehndi said, "I am glad and consider myself lucky that I am representing India. The team wanted me to perform Namoh Namoh invoking the Divine. This is a great platform to send a message to the entire world that we Indians believe that God is One."

Metaverse is a virtual network, which gives an opportunity to people to interact with each other. The singer's performance started at 12 noon on January 26, and he performed some of his famous tracks during the concert.

Earlier, Metaverse has also witnessed the appearance of global pop artists like Travis Scott, Justin Beiber, Marshmello, and more. The metaverse is rapidly growing in India as many metaverse startups are coming up in the country.

This month, T-series also stepped into the world of a metaverse in partnership with Hungama TV. Apart from that, a couple from Tamil Nadu also announced their wedding reception on metaverse where people, along with the bride and groom will mark their attendance as digital avatars in February.

