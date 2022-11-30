Daler Mehndi's Farmhouse Sealed In Gurugram, A Look At Singer's Previous Controversies

Authorities sealed three farmhouses, including one belonging to the popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. The sealing drive was carried out against three farmhouses by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders in the Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana case. In this drive, Daler Mehndi's farmhouse near Damdama Lake in Sohna was sealed.

The sealing drive was carried out by a team led by District Town Planner Amit Madholia and including Assistant Town Planners (AST) Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna. Moreover, a police team from Sohna Sadar police station was also deployed with the team.

"These were unauthorised farmhouses built without prior permission from the authority in the reservoir area of the lake. These were located in the Aravalli region," District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia said.

A Look at Daler Mehndi's Previous Controversies:

This isn't the first time Daler Mehndi has been involved in the controversy. In July 2022, he was sentenced to 2 years of jail in a 2003 human trafficking case by the Patiala court.

In 2003, a case was registered against Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh -- who died in October 2017 -- and two others, after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.

"Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi took Rs 13 lakh from me to send me to Canada. Neither did they send me abroad, nor did they return my money. At that time they used to do this work of sending people abroad," alleged Complainant, Bakhshish Singh.

After an investigation, the police officials stated that the singers and other performers had gotten into a well-organised racket to illegally take youth out of Punjab to western countries by making them part of musical troupes.

(With IANS inputs)