Daler Mehndi Falls For Spoof Tweet Saying Prince Harry Heard His Music In 'Lowest Moments' | See Netizens' Reactions

Singer Daler Mehndi is known for his chartbuster and evergreen songs and has found a fan following worldwide. However, the singer fell for a parody tweet saying that Prince Harry listened to his songs during his difficult times. Daler Mehndi's reaction to the fake statement has left the netizens in splits.

The Twitter user 'Qualitea Posts' tweeted a fake statement which reads, "Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book 'Spare'. "In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot (sic)."

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Reacting to this, Daler Mehndi wrote, "I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you, Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex."

Netizens were left splits after reading the singer's response and had some hilarious replies as well. Take a look at netizens reacted to Daler Mehndi's tweet.

koi kuch nahi bolega pic.twitter.com/Y1gfRb4poe — Sartaj (@khukriii) January 20, 2023

who gonna tell him pic.twitter.com/dhrgUyKZ70 — jas (@jassssk) January 20, 2023

In the beginning of 2021, when I got tested positive for Covid and was really sick, I listened to ‘Na Na Na Na re Na re Na re’ And the coronavirus got scared and left my body. I got better instantly. Thanks to your unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style that healed me. 🙏🏻 — The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) January 21, 2023

Prince Harry be like at my lowest point "saade naal ravoo ge te ishq karo ge" kept me going — Pipa ☬ (@pipa_hk) January 21, 2023

However, the singer has been surrounded by controversies as his farmhouse near Damdama Lake in Sohna was sealed by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

Moreover, in July 2022, he was sentenced to 2 years of jail in a 2003 human trafficking case by the Patiala court. In 2003, a case was registered against Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh -- who died in October 2017 -- and two others, after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.

On the work front, Daker Mehndi recently released the song 'Gadbad Gadbad' on the occasion of Lohri.