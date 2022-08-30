Dahan Trailer: Tisca Chopra-Starrer Narrates Superstitious And Horrifying Tale Of Shilaspura | Watch

Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla are all set to star in the supernatural thriller web series 'Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya'. The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 16, 2022. Also starring Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari and Rohan Joshi, Dahan is directed by Vikranth Pawar. The series revolves around an IAS officer, who tries to find the truth behind the superstitious and mysterious activities in the village of Shilaspura. Watch the trailer here.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram page of Disney+Hotstar wrote in the caption, "Ek shraap, ek rahasya, ek anhoni ka dar - rahasyamayi Shilaspura mein Mayavi aavego… #HotstarSpecials #Dahan all episodes streaming from September 16th."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The trailer starts with a boy asking about the curse of Shilaspura. It is then revealed that the town was cursed by an elusive years ago and his soul is still in Shilaspura. If that soul becomes free, no one will safe. We are then introduced to IAS officer Avani Raut, who talks about the rare Earth minerals detected in Shilaspura. Meanwhile, the villagers oppose Avani from opening the mines as the place is haunted by the souls. Then, we see mysterious deaths of people and animals in the village.

Fans are excited to watch an intriguing story on screen. One commented, "When there’s Saurabh Shukla in the movie never doubt the movie. He can just pull the whole movie on his shoulder.". Another wrote, "This is something different, unique concept, eagerly waiting for watching this show".

Tisca talked about her role and show and said that it has been 'absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences'. She said, "What I love most about Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other. The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered grey character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar.”

Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 16, 2022.