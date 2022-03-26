New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to show some spectacular action and killer dance moves in his upcoming movie, Heropanti 2. Now, the song 'DaFa Kar' from the film is also out, and it looks stunning. The female lead of the film, Tara Sutaria, also looks charming grooving with Tiger.

Tiger shared the song on his Instagram profile and captioned it, "Let yourself loose & groove to your dil ki beats with the song #DaFaKar! Song out now".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The visuals of the video look scenic, and the music will make you groove. Tiger shows off his amazing dancing skills, along with his handsome looks. AR Rahman and Hiral Viradia have lent their beautiful voice to this dance number.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is the sequel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. Tiger shared the trailer on his Instagram page and wrote, “Babloo dhundne se nahi. Qismat se milta hain. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti. Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger will be seen in Ganpat with Kriti Sanon, which will release on December 23, 2022. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also released in February 2022. Tiger will be seen with Akshay Kumar for the first time, and the movie will release on Christmas 2023. Heropanti 2 is a romantic action film, and it will hit the screens on on April 29, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav