Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020: Check out full list of winners who bagged the prestigious award
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 has been finally announced on the occasion of New Year 2021. The award was held to honour the talented stars from the four film industries of South India including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannad. The big names including Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ajit Kumar made it to the list of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 and we are bringing you the full list of winners who bagged the prestigious award this year.
Naveen Polishetty managed to bag the best actor 2020 South category award for his brilliant work in the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in 2019. Whereas, Rashmikka Mandanna bagged the best actress award for her role in the film Dear Comrade. The Best Film was awarded to the film Jersey. Meanwhile, the most versatile actor award was given to Nagarjuna Akkineni and the best director award was given to Sujeet for the film Saaho.
Check out the list of winners:
Tamil
Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar
Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)
Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)
Best Film: To Let
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander
Malayalam
Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal
Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)
Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)
Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Film: Uyare
Best Music Director: Deepak Dev
Kannada
Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)
Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)
Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)
Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu
Best Music Director: V Harikrishna
It is reported that the awards ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021 will be held on 20th February 2021 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma
