New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Indian Television Industry was having its gala time recently, as it has bagged several awards for its shows. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 took place on November 24, on a smaller scale following proper safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On November 24, Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions won several awards including shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan who plays the lead roles of Naira and Karrtik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai respectively, were awarded Most Iconic Jodi 2020 award at the event.

Rajan Sahahi's production also won the Best Production House 2020 awards and his drama show Anupamaa, which was launched in July this year, also won two awards.

The lead actor of the show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly won the popular Icon 2020 award, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the male lead of the show, was awarded the Dynamic Actor 2020 award.

Shivangi, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan (Kartik) was looking beautiful in an all-white embroidered salwar suit. Anupamaa actress Rupali was looking right out of a dream in her indo-western outfit, while Sudhanshu took his fashion game a little high with his dapper black suit.

Producer Rajan Shahi took to Instagram to express his happiness and wrote, ”DADASAHEB PHALKE ICON AWARDS 2020.”

We thank the entire team of #directorskutproduction, cast and crew of #yehrishtakyakehlata, and #anupamaa for their hard work and without whom this wouldn’t be possible. Heartiest gratitude to the audience for their lovely support.”

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 11 years now, Anupamaa, was launched recently and has embarked the top place as it has been topping TRP charts for the past few weeks now.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma