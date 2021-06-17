In Pics: Kiara Advani is looking ravishing in a monochrome pic posing on the sand with her hair covering her topless body.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kiara Advani has once again stolen the limelight for posing topless in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021. Last year also, the gorgeous actress featured topless in Dabboo's 2020 calendar photoshoot, creating a massive wave on social media platforms. In the pic posted on social media by celebrity photographer, Kabir Singh the actress is looking ravishing in a monochrome pic posing on the sand with her hair covering her topless body.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Dabboo captioned it as "☀️🏝❤️‍🔥🤩💯 Sandy Toes & Sun-kissed Nose! Absolutely Stunning & Ethereal Beauty Kiara Advani @kiaraaliaadvani for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021 ❤️🔥😍♾ #kiaraadvani ❤️📸🗓"

Kiara also shared the pic on her Instagram handle, giving way for all her fans, including B-town celebs to bombard her comment section. Actress Alia Bhatt was among the first celeb to drop the "Wowza" comment with fire emojis on her post. While Dabbooo called her an "absolute beauty". A fan wrote, "THE INTERNET IS GOING TO BREAK AGAIN."

Here have a look at the pic:

This is the third time the actress has featured in Dabboo's calendar, she made her debut on his calendar in 2019, wherein she was donning an embellish blue jeans jacket. However, it was last year she took the internet by storm when she posed topless for his annual calendar.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has clocked seven years in Bollywood with her debut film Fugly. The actress who was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, co-starring her alleged beau Siddharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release on July 2, 2021 in the theatres. Next, she will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Shahsant Khaitan's untitled.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv