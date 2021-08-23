As per reports, actor Mahesh Manjrekar underwent a surgery for bladder cancer around ten days ago. He was operated at a Mumbai hospital. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Mahesh Manjrekar who is popularly known for his roles in films like Wanted, Zinda, Ready and mostly Dabangg, got diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer. Yes, the actor underwent the surgery for the same a few days ago. As per a report in ETimes, the operation was successful and Manjrekar is fit and has been discharged for home. His treatment took place at a Mumbai hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is a prominent name in Hindia and Marathi cinema. His body of work includes acting in a number of regional movies of Hindi and Marathi language and also hosting the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. Currently, the actor was filming for 'Antim: The Final Truth', which is a Hindi version of Mulshi Pattern.

A few days ago, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, Manjrekar announced his upcoming film 'White' will be jointly produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Raaj Shandaliyaa.

Taking to his social media handle, Mahesh dropped the poster of the film along with a caption saying, "I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally 'White' got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving 'White' its true colour."

Take a look at Mahesh Manjrekar's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Manjrekar (@maheshmanjrekar)

The makers are aiming to release the film on Dussehra 2022.

Meanwhile, apart from that he is a filmmaker too and is directing Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma for a film where the duo will be seen playing key roles.

