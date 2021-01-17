According to reports, it is stated that the incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village on Pune-Solapur highway.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has lent into trouble for allegedly abusing and slapping a man in Pune. It is reported that the man has filed a case against the Dabangg actor. The incident took place when the complainant's car hit the Manjrekar's vehicle in Pune, a senior police official said.

According to reports, it is stated that the incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village on Pune-Solapur highway after which the police filed a non-cognizable offense against the Dabangg actor.

The man who filed the complaint against Manjrekar is identified as Kailas Satpute. In his complaint, he alleged that his vehicle hit Manjrekar’s car from behind because the filmmaker applied sudden brakes and after that, the actor stepped out from his car and both of them had an ugly argument. Following the argument, Manjrekar reportedly slapped and abused him.

Following the incident, the man lodged a complaint against Manjrekar and the police filed a non-cognizable offense under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections against him.

Mahesh Manjrekar has been part of several hit films like Vaastav, Dabangg, and Astitva. Apart from this, he has done several Marathi films as well. The actor has also won a National Film Award and two Star Screen Awards. He has also directed films like Kurukshetra, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, and many others.

On the work front, he was last seen in the Marathi film Kesari, which was released in 2020 and was directed by Sujay Sunil Dahake. The film revolved around the story of wrestling sports in which a boy, who hails from a poor family works hard to win the title of Maharashtra Kesari. In the film, Mahesh played a pivotal role of Vastad Mehman.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma