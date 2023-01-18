D50: Dhanush Announces His 50th Film, To Collaborate With Sun Pictures After Thiruchitrambalam

Dhanush has collaborated with the production house 'Sun Pictures' again for his 50th film. Earlier, he worked with Sun Pictures for Thiruchitrambalam, which became one of the most successful Tamil films in 2022. Dhanush posted the first poster of the film, which does not reveal much about the plot of the film.

Announcing the film, Dhanush wrote, "Proud to collaborate with @sunpictures for #D50 Om Namashivaya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuvean. Both films turned out to be successful and were praised by the audience.

Apart from Dhanush, Naane Varuvean also stars Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam in the lead roles. Elli talked about working with Dhanush and she was seen as Dhanush's wife in the film.

"It’s a surreal feeling to be in a film that has already gained much popularity prior to its release. The teaser has got a great response and I would absolutely love to share more details on my role with my fans but only time will tell! I’m happy to also see how everyone is loving mine and Dhanush's chemistry," she was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Dhanush was also seen in Netflix's English film 'The Gray Man', which also starred Chris Evan and Ryan Reynolds. The actor will be seen in the sequel of The Gray Man as well.

He will star in Vaathi and will essay the role of a teacher in the film. Vaathi is a bilingual film and will release in Tamil and Telugu. The movie also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samuthirakani. Vaathi will hit the theatres on Feb 17, 2023.

He is currently working on his period action film 'Captain Miller'. It is a big-budgeted pan-India film and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Sundeep Kishan has joined the star cast of Captain Miller and Captain Miller is set in the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 40s.