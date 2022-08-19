Cuttputlli: It's Akshay Kumar Vs A Serial Killer In This New Crime-Thriller | Watch Teaser

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and is all set for the release of his upcoming crime thriller 'Cuttputlli'. Akshay will portray the role of a cop, who is trying to solve murder cases and catch the serial killer behind them. Akshay has shared the intriguing teaser of the film on social media and the trailer will release tomorrow. The movie will release on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, 2022.

Sharing the movie, Akshay wrote, "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. #CuttputlliOnHotstar Dropping on 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow".

The motion poster of Cuttputlli was released yesterday. Sharing the poster, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon".

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Rakul Preet and Sargun Mehta. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in Raksha Bandhan, along with Bhumi Pednekar. Cuttputtli will be Akshay's fourth film this year. Rakshan Bandhan did not perform well at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie clashed with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Before Raksha Bandhan, Akshay was seen in Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

Akshay Kumar will star in Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. The first look from the film is also out. He is also working on a Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. He will be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic and his first look was recently leaked on social media. He will be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will star in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.