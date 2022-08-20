Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar Races Against Time To Catch Serial Killer | Watch Trailer

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming crime thriller 'Cuttputlli'. In the film, Akshay will be seen as a cop who tries to catch a serial killer as young girls get murdered in the city. Cuttputlli will also star Rakul Preet and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar from September 2, 2022.

Sharing the trailer, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "3 Murders, 1 City, a Cop and a Serial-Killer out on the loose! #CuttputlliOnHotstar drops on 2nd September."

The movie's teaser was unveiled yesterday. Sharing the movie, Akshay wrote, "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. #CuttputlliOnHotstar Dropping on 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow".

In the trailer, we see a series of murders happening in Kasauli. The cops find the bodies of young girls, who have been brutally murdered. The trailer did a good job of creating suspense and did not reveal much about the storyline. The police race against time to catch the killer as another girl might be in danger.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet, the movie also stars Sargun Mehta.

Akshay Kumar has a bunch of films lined up. He will be seen in Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. The first look from the film is also out. He will be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic and his first look was recently leaked on social media. Moreover, he will star in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He is working on a Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. Moreover, Akshay will return for OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. He was last seen in Raksha Bandhan, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.