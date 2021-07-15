It seems God has heard the prayers of fans, as Kareena Kapoor has shared a heartwarming pic of her son Jeh in her book 'Pregnancy Bible'claims a fan page. Scroll down to have a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been hitting the headlines lately after Bebo's father Randhir Kapoor confirmed little Pataudi's name, Jeh. As soon as this news broke out, fans rose in excitement and started requesting Safeena to unveil the first pic of their second son. Well, it seems God has heard the prayers of fans, as the actress has shared a heartwarming pic of her son Jeh in her book 'Pregnancy Bible'.

Yes, you read that right! A Fan page called 'therealkareenakapoor' on Instagram has shared the excerpt from Kareena's recent book along with a pic wherein Bebo can be seen planting a kiss on her son's forehead while he lies in a colourful crib. As per fans, this pic is touted to be Saif and Kareena's second son Jeh. The excerpt from the book read, "To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Taimur and Jeh."

Meanwhile, Kareena recently unveiled her book 'Pregnancy Bible', narrating her pregnancy journey. However, soon after its launch, the book has fallen into legal trouble regarding its name. A Christian group has filed a police complaint against the actress and two others in Beed, Maharashtra. The group has accused them of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

As per a report on Times of India, Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh {resident Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint to the Shivaji Nagar Police Station and has sought registration of a case under IPC Section 295-A against Kareena Kapoor and two others. Police official confirmed receiving a complaint, however, denied filing an FIR.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is expected to release on the eve of Christmas, that is, December 25, 2021.

