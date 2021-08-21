Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in Maldives with hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She took to her official social media handle to share a pic with her newborn.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's newborn Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan has just turned 6 months old. And to celebrate the special day, mommy Bebo took to her official social media handle to share a picture with her newborn.

Yes, in the photo, Kareena can be seen holding and kissing Keh while standing alongside a beach. The actress is wearing a black and pink bikini with her hair tied up in a bun. And on the other hand, Jeh was snapped in a pair of cute blue swimming trunks.

Kareena Kapoor wrote in her post, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying in Maldives currently with her kids Taimur and Jeh to celebrate hubby Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday which was on August 16.

Meanwhile, talking about Jeh, his real name was revealed in Kareena's latest book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'.

Talking about her babies, Kareena wrote in her book saying, "Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter."

Apart from Kareena, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi too shared a picture of Jeh on her Instagram handle to mark his 6 months birthday. She shared a collage of pictures featuring Taimur and Jeh together. Saba captioned her click saying, "Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh."

So guys what are your thoughts on the new picture of Jehangir Ali Khan? Do let us know.

