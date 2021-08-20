Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to Maldives to celebrate Saif ALi Khan's birthday. Ever since then, the actress is giving sneak peak into her beachy vacay.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a fun time with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, as she holidays in the Maldives. The actress jetted off to the island to celebrate hubby's 51st birthday. Ever since then, the actress is keeping her fans on their toes by dropping amazing pictures. However, her recent post is quite special not just to her but also to Saifeena's fans.

Recently, Bebo took her Instagram and shared a pic of her story wherein we can see Jeh lovingly napping as Kareena takes a selfie. She captioned this pic as "Lights, camera, naptime."

In another post, Kareena is looking stunning in a black bralette as she enjoys a sunny day on the beach. She captioned the pic as "Selfie series continues"

Earlier, on the eve of Saif's birthday, Kareena dropped a hearty post on her Instagram. The first pic she shared was of a perfect family, including her husband and kids, whereas, in another pic, both were seen enjoying in a pool. She captioned the post as “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want"

Meanwhile, Kareena revealed the name of her second son as Jehangir Ali Khan (nickname Jeh) in her recently launched book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In the book, she talked about her experience and revealed that her first pregnancy was smooth, but during Jeh it was difficult.

Also, in an interview with India Today, she talked about getting trolled for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir. She said that it doesn't bother the couple, and they try to be positive for their kids. "There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive," Kareena was quoted saying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv