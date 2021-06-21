Kapil Sharma took to his official social media handle to share the first pic of his newborn son Trishaan and daughter Anayra on the occasion of Father's Day. Scroll down to see pic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kapil Sharma keeps his fans updated about his personal as well as professional life. However, the comedian did make everyone wait for a long time to introduce his newborn son Trishaan. But finally, the wait is over as the comedian-actor has recently shared the first ever pic of his son Trishaan and his daughter Anayra together.

Kapil took to his official Instagram handle to share the pic where he can be seen smiling and posing with his two kids in his lap. He captioned the cute image saying, "पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ (On special demand from the public, Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time) #happyfathersday"

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's Instagram pic here:

As soon as the comedian shared the pic, fans, celebs, colleagues and friends started sharing their wishes and reactions on the same. Right from singer Richa Sharma to Navraj Hans and many more took to their official Insta handles to drop their comment.

Meanwhile, talking about Kapil Sharma's personal life, he got married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December 2018, and the couple was blessed with their firstborn, Anayra in 2019. Later in 2021, Ginni gave birth to their baby boy named Trishaan.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma was doing his TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show which is currently on halt as he wanted to invest some time with family. The show also includes comedians like Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and more. Apart from that, the comedian is also teaming up with Netflix for a special show which will be announced soon.

