Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won big yet again at the international platform. THe film, which recently created history by becoming the first Asian film to win the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, has now won the Best Foreign Language film award at the recently held Critics Choice Awards 2023.

RRR was in contention with other films including 'Argentina 1985', which won the Golden Globes Award 2023 against the Rajamouli film. 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave' were also nominated in the same category.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn, the film minted over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office and has since been a sensation worldwide. On Sunday, music composer of the chartbuster song 'Naatu Naatu', M Keeravani received the best music score award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA).

The song Naatu Naatu last week won the award for the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Several celebrities across India congratulated the RRR team on the award.

Taking to his social media account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated the film and wrote, "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

Notably, the song has also made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy and is in competition with 14 other songs.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR is an action epic, is set in pre-independence India in the 1920s and features Jr NTR and Charan as Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively.