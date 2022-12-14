Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's Film 'RRR' Makes History Again, Bags 5 Nominations

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has taken Indian cinema to a new level as the film is getting recognition worldwide. The movie has received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

Announcing the news, RRR team wrote, "Another day, another big milestone for RRR... #RRRMovie is nominated in 5 categories for the prestigious @criticschoice awards!!"

RRR also received nominations in the Golden Globes Award 2023 in two categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli also won the Best Director at The New York Film Critics Circle.

RRR team also submitted the movie to the Oscars 2023 independently for consideration in categories including--Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.

"We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the official statement reads.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel. According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal role.