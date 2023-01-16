Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best Foreign Film, Avatar 2 Gets Best VFX | Complete List Of Winners

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 09:40 AM IST
The Critics Choice Awards 2023 were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles and saw a big win for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film won two major nods, including Best Foreign Film and Best Song at the prestigious awards.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ won the most important award of the night, ‘The Best Picture’, while ‘Abbott Elementary’ too scored major wins.
Here’s the complete list of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2023:
Best Picture
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – 'Tár' (Focus Features)
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser – 'The Whale' (A24)
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)
Best Limited Series
'The Dropout' (Hulu)
Best Drama Series
'Better Call Saul' (AMC)
Best Young Actor/Actress
Gabriel LaBelle – 'The Fabelmans' (Universal Pictures)
Best Comedy
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (Netflix)
Best Acting Ensemble
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (Netflix)
Best Talk Show
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (HBO)
Best Comedy Special
'Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special' (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Series
'Pachinko' (Apple TV+)
Best Animated Series
'Harley Quinn' (HBO Max)
Best Movie Made for Television
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (The Roku Channel)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya – 'Euphoria' (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk – 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)
Best Hair and Makeup
'Elvis' (Warner Bros.)
Best Visual Effects
'Avatar: The Way of Water' (20th Century Studios)
Best Editing
Paul Rogers – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)
Best Production Design
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – 'Babylon' (Paramount Pictures)
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda – 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Paramount Pictures)
Best Comedy Series
'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – 'Hacks' (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear' (FX)
#SeeHer Award
Janelle Monáe
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges
Best Animated Feature
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Daniel Radcliffe – 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (The Roku Channel)
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)
Best Song
'Naatu Naatu' – 'RRR' (Variance Films)
Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – 'Tár' (Focus Features)
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley – 'Women Talking' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler – 'Barry' (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Walter Hauser – 'Black Bird' (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Niecy Nash-Betts – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito – 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – 'The White Lotus' (HBO)
Best Foreign Language Film
'RRR' (Variance Films)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)