Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best Foreign Film, Avatar 2 Gets Best VFX | Complete List Of Winners

Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR and Avatar 2 were amongst the winners. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles and saw a big win for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film won two major nods, including Best Foreign Film and Best Song at the prestigious awards.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ won the most important award of the night, ‘The Best Picture’, while ‘Abbott Elementary’ too scored major wins.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2023:

Best Picture

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – 'Tár' (Focus Features)

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser – 'The Whale' (A24)

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

Best Limited Series

'The Dropout' (Hulu)

Best Drama Series

'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Gabriel LaBelle – 'The Fabelmans' (Universal Pictures)

Best Comedy

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (Netflix)

Best Acting Ensemble

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (Netflix)

Best Talk Show

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (HBO)

Best Comedy Special

'Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special' (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Series

'Pachinko' (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

'Harley Quinn' (HBO Max)

Best Movie Made for Television

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (The Roku Channel)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya – 'Euphoria' (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk – 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Best Hair and Makeup

'Elvis' (Warner Bros.)

Best Visual Effects

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (20th Century Studios)

Best Editing

Paul Rogers – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – 'Babylon' (Paramount Pictures)

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Paramount Pictures)

Best Comedy Series

'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – 'Hacks' (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear' (FX)

#SeeHer Award

Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daniel Radcliffe – 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (The Roku Channel)

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

Best Song

'Naatu Naatu' – 'RRR' (Variance Films)

Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir – 'Tár' (Focus Features)

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley – 'Women Talking' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan – 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler – 'Barry' (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser – 'Black Bird' (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Niecy Nash-Betts – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – 'The White Lotus' (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Film

'RRR' (Variance Films)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)