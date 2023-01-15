Critics Choice Awards 2023: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch, Everything You Need To Know

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:14 PM IST
After the announcement of the nominees, all eyes are on the Critics Choice Awards 2023. This will be the 28th Critics Choice Awards and will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. It is also one of the most prestigious awards that recognise and honour the finest films and shows.
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Date, When And Where To Watch
Critics Choice Awards 2023 will be held on January 15, 2023, at 7 PM ET. The audience can watch the live stream of the award show on Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.
According to the Indian Standard Time, the award ceremony will begin at 5:30 am on January 16.
This year, Everything All At Once has bagged 14 nominations including Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Actress, Best Director, etc. The movie was followed by The Fablemans which received 11 critics' choice nominations including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, etc.
Indian film 'RRR' bagged 5 nominations as well including Best Director and Best Picture.
Take a look at the nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
SS Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST SONG
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
New Body Rhumba – White Noise