Critics Choice Awards 2023: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch, Everything You Need To Know

After the announcement of the nominees, all eyes are on the Critics Choice Awards 2023. This will be the 28th Critics Choice Awards and will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. It is also one of the most prestigious awards that recognise and honour the finest films and shows.

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Date, When And Where To Watch

Critics Choice Awards 2023 will be held on January 15, 2023, at 7 PM ET. The audience can watch the live stream of the award show on Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

According to the Indian Standard Time, the award ceremony will begin at 5:30 am on January 16.

This year, Everything All At Once has bagged 14 nominations including Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Actress, Best Director, etc. The movie was followed by The Fablemans which received 11 critics' choice nominations including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, etc.

Indian film 'RRR' bagged 5 nominations as well including Best Director and Best Picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

Take a look at the nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

SS Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise