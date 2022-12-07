Critics Choice Awards 2022: Korean Shows 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', 'Pachinko' Receive Nominations

KOREAN cinema has gained a huge fan following worldwide and it has been receiving accolades on the international platform. Projects like 'Squid Games' and 'Parasite' helped Korean cinema reach a new height and global fame. Now, the popular shows, 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' and 'Pachinko', have been nominated at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Both 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' and 'Pachinko' received nominations in the Best Foreign Language Series category.

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' stars Park Eun-bin in the title role. It revolves around Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. The show is now streaming on Netflix.

Pachinko is based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee and is streaming on Apple TV+. The show will reportedly return for the second season. It stars Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha, and Jin Ha in the lead role.

The other shows nominated are: '1899' (multilingual German show), 'Borgen' (Danish), 'Garcia!' (Spanish), 'The Kingdom Exodus' (Danish show by Lars von Trier), 'Kleo' (German), 'My Brilliant Friend' (Italian-Neapolitan), and 'Tehran' (Israeli).

Meanwhile, this is the first time a Korean series received international recognition. At the 74th Emmy Awards, Squid Game grabbed 14 nominations for the Emmy Awards 2022 including the Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series categories, among others. Among these nominations, this Netflix show won 6 awards.

Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Lee Jung-Jae won the category Outstanding Actor at the Emmys 2022. Lee Jung-jae also created history by becoming the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards 2022.

Lee You-mi also won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at Creative Arts Emmy Award 2022 for her performance in Squid Game.

Meanwhile, at the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 2022, 'The King's Affection' won the Best Telenovela award.