Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Teaser: Madhav Mishra Is All Geared Up To Solve Most Challenging Case | Watch

Disney+ Hotstar is back with the latest season of Criminal Justice, starring Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra. The teaser of Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach released on Wednesday and seems like Madhav is all set to take up the most challenging case of his career.

In nearly 30 seconds of the video, Pankaj can be seen using his wit and strategies in order to solve the case. Pankaj aka Madhav will again fight for truth can justice as the teaser shows him saying, ‘Jeet aapki ya meri nahi, Nyay ki honi chahiye’ (“Victory shouldn’t belong to you or I; it should only belong to justice.”)

The series also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, who plays the role of assistant public prosecutor Lekha, and is seen fighting against Madhav.

"In the new season, he (Madhav Mishra) sets out on a new adventure, where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients," Pankaj, as reported by the Hindustan Times, said while speaking about his role.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and is directed by Rohan Sippy.

While speaking about the lawyer’s latest case, Rohan mentioned that this time Madhav Mishra will be seen questioning the judiciary and its limits by unveiling a never-before-seen side to our legal systems. “The new season captures his fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form,” he said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Earlier, in season 2 of the same series, Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, which was released in December 2020, the lawyer helped his client, played by Kirti Kulhari, get justice who was accused of murdering her husband. The courtroom drama gained an overwhelming response and reportedly it was one of the most-watched titles on Disney+ Hotstar.