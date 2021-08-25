Mumbai Indians star player Hardik Pandya recently posted a photo of his super expensive watch worth 5 crores. In the photo he could be seen in a Rolls Royce Cullinan, donning a tank top, a hat, and sunglasses.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Team India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians star player Hardik Pandya is known to be fond of extravagant and lavish things, which is quite visible on his social media handles. Right from his home to his attire, the 27-year-old cricketer is a fan of expensive brands.

Pandya is currently in Abu Dhabi, waiting for the second edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to begin on September 19. In a recent post, he could be seen in a Rolls Royce Cullinan, donning a tank top, a hat, and sunglasses.

However, what caught the attention of the netizens was the last slide of the photo series, where Pandya could be seen sporting an ultra-rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 with green emeralds on it, on his wrist. The watch's most eye-catching feature is its factory set 32 baguette-cut emeralds. The watch is entirely made of platinum and is estimated to cost around 5 crores.

The date window of Pandya's clock is placed at 3 o’clock. It gets a self-winding automatic movement, with a power reserve of 45 hours. The movement can be seen in action through the sapphire crystal exhibition caseback. Also, the 5711 range is already rare and the dark-grey dialed emerald model is much rarer.

Earlier, Pandya along with his elder brother Krunal bought an 8 BHK flat in Mumbai. Its floor area is 3838 square feet is priced at around 30 crores.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited IPL 2021 is all set to kick-off again in UAE starting September 19, where the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will also be held, right after IPL 2021 completion. The Mumbai Indians, Hardik's home team, reached Abu Dhabi on August 13 and completed their quarantine at the luxurious St. Regis Saadiyat Resort in Abu Dhabi.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha