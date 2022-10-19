Creed 3 Release Date: Michael B Jordan’s Directorial Debut To Be Out On THIS Date; Watch Trailer

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B Jordan is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film ‘Creed 3’. On Tuesday, the ‘Black Panther’ star unveiled the trailer of his highly anticipated boxing drama.

Taking to his social media account, Micheal B. Jordan posted a new poster of the film on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Hollywood sensation posted the first trailer of ‘Creed III’ along with a heartfelt caption.

“My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3,” wrote Jordon on Instagram. “To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise. Link in bio,” read the caption of his post.

Watch trailer:

Notably, Micheal B. Jordan will be returning once again as the star boxer Adonis Creed in the ‘Creed’ film franchise’s third installment. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, who will be reprising her role of Donnie’s girlfriend Bianca. Phylicia Rashad will also be returning to the film franchise as Jordan's stepmother Mary Anne.

Jonathan Majors will reportedly be joining the cast as Anderson Dame, an apparent antagonist to Adonis.

The first installment of the super-hit franchise ‘Creed’ was released in 2015. ‘Creed II’ was released in 2018 and was directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Billed as a sports action film, ‘Creed III’ will hit the theaters on March 3, 2023 and will clash at the box-office ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’.

According to reports, Jordan announced in 2021 that he would step behind the camera for the first time. Calling directing an “aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” he added, “This franchise and, in particular, the themes of ‘Creed III’ are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”