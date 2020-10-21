New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta underwent the 20th COVID-19 test and she felt like COVID test queen now. The actress shared a video of herself on Instagram while she was getting her Coronavirus test done. She has been heard saying, "I have become a Covid test queen. This is like my 20th Covid test.” Preity's swab test received netizens' attention and one of her fans said, “To be honest, that wasn’t a good technique.”

Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, is currently in Dubai for the Indian Premier League and staying in bio-bubble. On being frequently asked about her bio-bubble experience, the actress wrote on her social media, "Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well! It starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car."

Kal Ho Na Ho actress revealed how the council is taking proper precautions and safety measures to ensure players, staff and crew's safety, "The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction. It’s tough if ur a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 & one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic. I must thank #BCCI, the staff of KXIP & @sofiteldubaipalm for all their efforts in keep us safe & productive ?? #Grateful #pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11 #Ting ?? @kxipofficial," she added.

The actress can not step out of her bio-bubble, but it seems that she having a good time with her team layers. Preity misses no chance to treat her fans by the inside pictures of Kings XI Punjab team members and after game fun.

Posted By: Srishti Goel