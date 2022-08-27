COVID Positive Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Doing Household Chores By Himself

Bollywood's Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan, recently tested positive for Covid-19. The actor informed his fans through his blog post. Ever since Big B tested positive for the virus, he has isolated himself from other family members. Fans have been praying for Big B's well-being. The 'Jhund' actor is an active social media user and often shares his updates. Big B frequently updates his blog post and that has now become a medium of communication between him and his fans.

Amitabh shared an update on his health and also revealed how he is killing his quarantine time. In a long post, Big B said that in his quarantine period he has been more actively doing small things such as making the bed, cleaning the bath and toilet, wiping the floor, making tea and snacks, and other things. He listed a variety of things that he had been doing ever since he started the isolation period.

"its prevailing varian. suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches, making your own snack and drink (tea and coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters, and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of nursing staff. ALL is what life in these times is made of," Big B in his blog post wrote.

He also paid his respect to the staff who has been working round the clock at his home. He emphasised that at times like these people realise how much we as people rely on the staff working at home. He also mentioned that people should respect the working staff.

Back on August 23, Big B informed his fans through Twitter that he has once again tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .(sic)," Big B tweeted.

Meanwhile, talking about Big's work front, the actor has a set of projects including Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra. Apart from that, he will also feature in the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone. Big B will star in Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.