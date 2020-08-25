Sharing the news on Instagram, the 47-year-old Dabangg antagonist said that these 20,000 migrant workers have also been provided with jobs in garment factories in Noida through his initiative Pravasi Rojgar.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was hailed as a messiah during the lockdown period for helping the stranded migrant worker reach their native states, on Monday announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida.

"I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause @pravasirojgar," he wrote on Instagram alongside the poster promising that the workers will be put up at a "hygienic staying facility".

The actor along with his team had rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation during the lockdown.

A month ago Sonu Sood, with an aim to help out the interstate migrants with suitable employment opportunities, had launched a free website and app, named 'Pravasi Rojgar', which connects the job providers with the job seekers. The initiative also aims to train the individuals to make them more competitive for the industries concerned

"Lot of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country”, Sonu Sood said in a statement.

“Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that are involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology startups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped," the statement added.

Since the lockdown was imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Sonu Sood is being lauded for all the good work he has done during the period, particularly arranging buses and flights to send migrant workers to their hometowns without charging a penny.

