New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In continuance with his ceaseless efforts to help the poor amid the pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has arranged smartphones for students who had to travel miles to attend online classes in Haryana's Morni sub-tehsil.

The students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village received their smartphones through Sood’s friend Karan Gilhotra on Wednesday.

“A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes.

@Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया n thanks to @HinaRohtakifor bringing this need for the students to our notice,” Sood tweeted.

The actor on Monday had come across a story by The Indian Express highlighting that the students at Koti village had to travel miles to access a smartphone for online classes. Moved by the same, Sood had tweeted, "No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow."

The actor has emerged as a harbinger of hope for the poor with a series of remarkable acts of humanitarianism over the past few months. On Tuesday, the actor announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. Sharing the news on Instagram, the 47-year-old Dabangg antagonist said that these 20,000 migrant workers have also been provided with jobs in garment factories in Noida through his initiative Pravasi Rojgar.

"I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause @pravasirojgar," he wrote on Instagram alongside the poster promising that the workers will be put up at a "hygienic staying facility".

