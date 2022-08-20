'Couldn't Be More Elated', Says Anil Kapoor After Daughter Sonam Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. The actress took to social media and announced the good news with a sweet note. In the post, she thanked doctors, friends and her family for supporting her in this journey. Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note on social media as he welcomes his grandson.

The note reads, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel."

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor also announced the news on social media and thanked everyone for supporting her in her pregnancy journey. The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Bollywood celebrities Neetu Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sayani Gupta among others congratulated the couple.

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March 2022 and shared pictures with Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 and announced the pregnancy in March 2022. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor'. She will star in Blind directed by Shome Makhija, also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.