Irrfan Khan is one such actor from Bollywood who is going to remain immortal in the hearts of millions. The actor who left for heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 left behind a rich legacy of films that will keep him alive among the fans forever. Ever since his death his elder son Babil Khan shared many unseen pictures and videos of the late actor.

Now today on his birth anniversary, his son Babil Khan has shared an unseen video of Irrfan Khan. In the video, we can see a late actor with his wife Sutapa and younger son Ayaan face timing with Babil. The couple who are not much aware of the technology didn't realise that the facetime is off and kept talking. Irrfan can be heard saying that he is missing Babil.

Babil captioned this video as, "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated every day (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday, Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me."

Irrfan Khan's absence has left a deep void in the industry and among his fans. Meanwhile, the late actor's last film The Song of Scorpions will release in the cinema this year. The makers have yet not announced the release date, however, they said that this film will be a tribute to the late actor.

