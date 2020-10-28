Ameesha Patel, who was in Bihar to campaign for the LJP candidate for the assembly elections, said that she felt 'unsafe' and 'feared for her life'

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: Bollywood celebs often take part in election campaigns to help candidates cash in on their popularity. However, there are times when things don't go as planned. Actor Ameesha Patel, who was in Bihar to campaign for the LJP candidate for the assembly elections, said that she felt 'unsafe' and 'feared for her life' during her recent trip to the state.

Speaking with India Today, Ameesha said she had a 'nasty experience' while campaigning for LJP candidate Dr Prakash Chandra, and added that she "could have been raped and killed". Calling it a nightmare, she accused Prakash Chandra of threatening, blackmailing, and misbehaving with her.

“I have said what I have to say as I feel the truth needs to be known about these people. It was a nasty experience. He misused my presence. I could have been raped and killed. He provided no security and there was madness. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and would refuse to let my car move till I didn’t do as he said. He trapped me and put my life in danger. I have done my job by letting the world know the truth."

"Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he started sending threatening calls and messages and asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him," she added.

Meanwhile, Prakash Chandra has refuted Ameesha Patel's claims. The LJP candidate from Obra said that all security provisions were made for Ameesha's car show in Daudnagar. He further alleged that Ameesha Patel was paid by Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav to make the false claims, according to a report in India Today

