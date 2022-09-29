Coolio, Rapper Of Grammy-Winning 'Gangsta's Paradise' Dies At 59

Coolio, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer who delivered the iconic 1995-hit, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” passed away, his manager confirmed on Thursday morning. He was 59.

Jarez Posey, Coolio’s longtime manager, told reporters that the popular artist was found in a state of being unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend's house in Los Angeles.

According to a report in media outlet TMZ, as soon as Coolio’s friend found him lying on the floor, paramedics were called in for a medical emergency, and he was pronounced dead soon after. The report added that “no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio’s death. An autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death.”

Several fans of the late rapper took to social media sites to pay their condolences. One Twitter user wrote, “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.” Another wrote, “forever gonna treasure the fact that BTS actually met the Hip-hop legend Coolio Coolio taught them so much and inspired them so much to this day as well. Rest In Power legend.”

“Coolio was only 59. We hear so many stories about rappers dying before they’re barely adults that for a second 59 almost seems like a pretty long life but it’s so young,” read a comment on Twitter.

The rapper was also a mentor of the popular K-Pop band, BTS when they did the reality show, American Hustle Life. The show, made by a Korean company, had the boys trying to impress their mentors from the US. BTS’ team was led by Coolio.

BTS fans also poured in their heartfelt tributes. “coolio was really watching bts grow and sending them his support since 2014 when people barely knew them like that’s so crazy to me a real OG,” read a comment. “Rest In Peace Coolio your name will always be cemented in hip hop , and thank you for being there for the Tannies since the beginning,” read another.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., won the Grammy award for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta's Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the film ‘Dangerous Minds’. Over the years, he was nominated for five other Grammys.