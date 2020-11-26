Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer was earlier slated to release on May 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting postponed and thus now the film will release on Christmas, check the date and time of trailer release.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1's trailer is going to be out soon and fans are all excited for it. Today, Varun Dhawan shared a brand new poster of the film in which he is seen in five different avatars and we are impressed.

The latest poster also revealed that the trailer is going to be out on November 28 at 12:00 noon. Varun Dhawan shared the poster with the caption that read, "Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain Folded hands #CoolieNo1OnPrime Christmas tree #CoolieNo1 (sic).”

In the poster, Varun Dhawan is seen in five different types of avatars and they all sene lifting Sara Ali Khan and she is looking gorgeous in traditional pink and blue outfit with yellow bangles.

Sara Ali Khan too shared the poster on Instagram, she captioned it, "Entertainment ki solid shuruat. Coolie No 1 se first mulakat! Be the first to watch the live trailer premiere of #CoolieNo1OnPrime, Nov 28, 12 PM on the Facebook and YouTube page of Amazon Prime Video. (sic).”

The film is slated to release on December 25 and it is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The 1995 film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The original film was also directed by David Dhawan.

Coolie No. 1's shooting started on 7 August last year in Bangkok. Earlier, Varun said, "I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake."

Earlier the film was slated to release on May 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting postponed and thus now the film will release on Christmas.

