New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: David Dhawan's most awaited film Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film that marks the 50th film of the filmmaker is the remake of 1995's hit film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Ever since the makers announced the film it has been hitting the headlines as fans were excited to see whether Sara and Varun will be able to do justice to the original film.

Now as the movie is out we went through social media and saw the audience giving a mixed response to the film. Many applauded the film while others quoted the film as "below average", however, both the sides had one thing in common that is the 'comic timing' of the actors.

One user wrote, "No I think @Varun_dvn did an amazing job!! He was brilliant as coolie but there was no chemistry between the couple. Sara barely had any lines #CoolieNo1" Whereas another user wrote, "@Varun_dvn sir Specially gifts Wrapped presentWrapped present #coolieno1 is a mad mad entertainer ! Leave your brain at home and just enjoy these 2 hours comic timing is unbelievable, #SaraAliKhan good in her limited role..A clean family comedy film after ages from Bollywood ! Relish your christmas GIFTTT"

Here check out the reactions:

@Varun_dvn sir Specially gifts 🎁🎁 #coolieno1 is a mad mad entertainer ! Leave your brain at home and just enjoy these 2 hours comic timing is unbelievable, #SaraAliKhan good in her limited role..A clean family comedy film after ages from Bollywood ! Relish your christmas GIFTTT — Prateek sharma (@Prateek1017) December 25, 2020

Varun Bhaiya saw #CoolieNo1 last night....It a typical David sir movie....Entertaining and Funny👍👍 loved your comic timing....

But please please dont do remakes from now on....Its your fan request. Big Love Varun Bhai👍❤ — Abhinav Kumar (@Abhinav15446773) December 25, 2020

Watching #CoolieNo1 not on Prime but somewhere else.

Honestly: Till now, movie is good. Varun Dhawan is better than Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. Sara Ali Khan is also good. Still there is too much overacting. But one can watch for fun.

(PS: Don't compare with old one.) — ⚠️🅰️Dℹ¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) December 25, 2020

No I think @Varun_dvn did an amazing job!! He was brilliant as coolie but there was no chemistry between the couple. Sara barely had any lines #CoolieNo1 https://t.co/vISiRY4SZo — زليخة (@zulekhapirzada) December 25, 2020

#CoolieNo1

What a Movie ! 🔥 @Varun_dvn

I Loved it a lot ... Especially those funny scenes 😅 It was awesome 😍 Hats off to all the actors .. Such a fantastic movie 🔥

Varun Killed it 🤩 His expressions were extraordinary...

And yes ! Merry Christmas Everyone 🎄 — Justice For SSR (@Sharve_25) December 25, 2020

#CoolieNo1

Coolie no 1 is mad entertainer

This film make u laugh

And best part u will never be bored

You will just keep smiling and offocus laugh a lot in this mad entertainer @Varun_dvn @SirPareshRawal is soul of the film

A must watch with ur family

My rating 3.5/5 — Rachit modi (@Rachitmodi7) December 25, 2020

Varun and Sara Ali Khan starrer didn't come up to netizens expectation, since the film skipped the theatrical release due to the pandemic so it is easily available, however, it didn't mint expected numbers. Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 is competing with Richa Chaddha's Shakeela which is currently in the theatres braving the pandemic situation.

Coming back to the film then apart from Varun and Sara the film also starred Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffery and Rajpal Yadav to add the comic equation in the film.

