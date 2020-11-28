Coolie No. 1 Trailer Out: Ever since Pataudi Princess Sara Ali Khan has stepped into Bollywood, she wins many hearts. Now, accompanying Varun Dhawan in next-- Coolie No. 1-- Sara will oozes oomph.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of the much-awaited film Coolie No.1 starring Sara Ali Khan and Varum Dhawan is finally out. The trailer is funny, romantic and has a hilarious take on different avatars of Varun Dhawan. The trailer will surely remind you of the punches from the original 90's version of Coolie No. 1 featuring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in the lead roles.

It's the tale of a man (played by Varun Dhawan) who takes different avatars to impress a millionaire girl (Sara Ali Khan). However, the girl's father tells her that the boy is very nice and something is wrong. Their life takes a whole new turn when Coolie (Varun Dhawan) played the character of a rich business man to impress the girl's father.

After winning millions of hearts with her three releases, Sara Ali Khan is set to slay the hearts with her upcoming film Coolie NO. 1. Sara Ali Khan's character in the film looks promising and as usual Varun Dhawan is going to give a charge buster performance in his quirky avatars.

Coolie No.1, which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, is David Dhawan’s 45th film. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The makers have dropped the idea of the theatrical release of the film and decide to go for the OTT release. The fill will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 25.

Talking about the film, David Dhawan earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue." Also, David revealed that he wanted to cast a fresh pair that people would love to watch again and again.

Posted By: Srishti Goel