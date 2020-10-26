Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy doing the promotions of their upcoming film Coolie No 1, have a look at this adorable picture of the duo.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited remake of 90's film Coolie No 1 is all set to slay the screens in November. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy on the promotional spree for their upcoming film 'Coolie No 1'. During the promotion of the film, the couple is spotted at the film city, Mumbai. The actors were all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking them. Varun Dhawan is seen in all black and Sara oozes oomph with vibrant pink.

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a hot pink jumpsuit styled with a high pony. A balloon-shaped full-sleeve and pant styled bodycon dress makes her look more elegant and stylish. Sara Ali Khan's white coloured high heels with floral print are truly unmissable. Matching her entire look, Sara's peachy makeup is adding a cherry on the top.

Varun Dhawan stuns fans with his hot and astounding all-black avatar. Varun looks charming and breathtaking in this picture. He poses by keeping his leg at the van and his hands in pocket. Varun Dhawan's long hair reminds fans of Kalak promotions. To complete his promotions look, Varun Dhawan styled it with black and white sports shoes.

Hand in hand, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan make an exuberant couple. In the picture, the duo is seen holding hands and posing to the camera with style. Their chemistry is just adorable and the fans can't wait to watch Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan together for the first time in Coolie No 1.

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the superhit film featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in 1995. The film is set to release on May 1, 2020. Talking about Varun and Sara, the duo will be sharing the screen for the first time in the movie. To recall, Varun Dhawan was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' opposite Shraddha Kapoor that didn't perform well at the box office.

Posted By: Srishti Goel