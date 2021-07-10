Krishna Shroff revealed that every time they all (Krishna, Tiger and Disha) hang out, there is no dull moment rather they keep on joking and laughing.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be in a love relationship for a long time now. Although they have not confirmed the rumours, their vacations, dinner dates and social media talk at length about their relationship to be more than 'just friends'. Now, the actor's sister Krishna Shroff has also spill the beans on her brother's bond with the actress.

Speaking to Times Now Digital, Krishna revealed that every time they all (Krishna, Tiger and Disha) hang out there is no dull moment rather they keep on joking and laughing. She further added, "I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."

Talking about her bond with Tiger, she said that her brother is her best friend and an inspiration for her to take up fitness seriously. The duo co-owns MMA Matrix, a mixed martial arts studio. Also, the star sister is the founder of Matrix Fight Night, which enables Indian fighters to feature in shows across the globe.

Unlike her brother, Krishna prefers to stay away from the entertainment world and is quite focused on her fitness studio. However, she enjoys a considerable fan following on her Instagram handle, wherein she keeps teasing her followers with her well-toned body. Lately, she also featured in a music video Kinni Kinni Vaari, that celebrated womanhood.

