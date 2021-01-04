Diljit Dosanjh has been vocal about the ongoing farmers' protest and had been the center of attention after the war of words with actress Kangana Ranaut.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to dismiss the allegation of Income Tax probe against him and he shared a certificate of appreciation from the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance certified Diljit Dosanjh of paying the taxes and filing income taxes for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads as, "We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation."

He shared the certificate with the caption that reads, "Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE. “In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION” Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda.."

Earlier, there were reports doing rounds that said Income Tax departments is launching a probe into Punjabi label company Speed Records and singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing funds from the UK to sustain the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

Diljit reacted to it and tweeted that people have no job but to spread false news, but God is seeing everything. But this is their work, what can they do. In the tweet he wrote, "Sara Din Vehle Twitter Te Bethe False News Banaun Nu.. Banda Apne Kam Ch Busy Hunda.. Ena Nu Mauka Mil Janda Kahanian Banaun Da.. Fikar Na Kareya Karo.. Baba Sab Dekhda.. Jo Jehda Kar Da Kari Jaan Deo.. Ena Vechareya Da Kam Hee eh aa .. Eh V Ki Karn."

The actor-singer has been vocal about the ongoing farmers' protest and had been the center of attention after the war of words with actress Kangana Ranaut.

Diljit had addressed the farmers' protest and said, "I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us."

