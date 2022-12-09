'Connect' Trailer: Nayanthara's Upcoming Horror Film Looks Like Modern Recreation Of 'The Exorcist'

The trailer of Nayanthara's upcoming Tamil horror film 'Connect' was unveiled on December 9, and the visuals of the film are providing an edge-of-the-seat horror experience that is spine-chilling. Helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film is set for its theatrical release on December 22 and will also feature Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, who will be portraying the character of a priest.

'Connect' will be the first Tamil film to be released in theaters without an intermission. The trailer of 'Connect' opens with the introduction of a happy family going on a vacation just before the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nayanthara will be seen portraying the character of a teenage mother, while Vinay Rai has played the role of her husband. As the mother-daughter duo gets stuck in the house, the daughter finds an Ouija board and mistakenly invites a spirit she wants to meet, however, ends up bringing some other spirit with evil attachments.

The trailer of 'Connect' then takes us to the phase where Nayanthara realizes her daughter is possessed and deals with the situation herself. Anupam Kher portraying the character of a Mumbai-based priest suggests the need for exorcism, whereas the rest of the film deals with the struggles and efforts of a mother, fighting to save her daughter from the dead.

'Connect' is produced by Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivn, marking their second collaboration after 'Maya' which was a psychological thriller. On the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivn's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.'