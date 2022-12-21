Connect Star Nayanthara Calls Jr NTR And Prabhas 'Brats', Find Out Why

NAYANTHARA has one of the most eventful years in 2022 as the actress gave back-to-back hit films, got married and embraced motherhood. She is ending the year with another release 'Connect' and is busy promoting her film. In a recent interview, she talked about her former co-stars Prabhas and Jr NTR and her experience of working with them.

Talking about her experience of working with Prabhas, Nayanthara said Prabhas is cracking jokes and jumping around on the set and called him 'brat' dearly.

“He's too sweet and he's like a kid. I don't know if he is still like a kid. When I worked with him, I found him to be a total brat. He was jumping around, cracking jokes, and was absolutely fun to be with. He's a kid jumping around the set. But now, he has become such a huge star. I'm so happy to see him this way," she said.

Nayanthara also jokingly called Jr NTR a brat and shared a fun incident with him.

“I said I had to get ready for the shot. He then jokingly said 'no one's going to look at you. Everyone's going to look at me.' I am so amazed by the way he dances and transforms himself on screen. I've never seen him rehearse. He's the only hero who never rehearses. I don't know about him now. But, when we were shooting, he just came to the sets, looked at the steps, and performed it with ease. Even when I ask for a rehearsal, he says that he's ready," she said during the interview.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in O2, Godfather and Gold. She is currently working on 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupati. The movie is directed by Atlee and will reportedly release in June 2023. The star cast has already wrapped up a schedule of the film.