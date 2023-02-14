conman-sukesh-chandrasekhar-leaves-valentine-message-for-jacqueline-fernandez-while-exiting-court

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of extorting Rs 217 Crore from a former Fortis promoter, now wished actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Valentine's Day while leaving his court hearing.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez after the former confessed about the two in front of the Enforcement Directorate. On Tuesday, Sukesh was seen leaving a National Investigation Agency courtroom under high security when he passed his message to Jacqueline Fernandez.

While Sukesh Chandrasekhar was leaving the court, a group of reporters was seen asking him questions about Jacqueline Fernandez's allegation against him, to which Sukesh said, "don't want to comment anything about her. She has her reasons to say. I don't want to say anything." The actress has now turned witness in the case and told in court that, "Sukesh has played with my emotions, made my life hell, and ruined my career and livelihood."

Sukesh was also asked about his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez to which he said, "Wish her a happy Valentine's day from my end." He also added, "When you love someone, you try to protect them." The media also asked him about actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, as he allegedly offered her money, to which he called her a "gold digger."

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Delhi's Patiala House Court, where she made shocking revelations. The actress revealed that "Sukesh introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrasekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies."

She also said that Sukesh used to call her from jail, however, never mentioned that he was calling from within the bars. She also added, "He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez's work front, the actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Next, she will be seen in 'Kick 2' opposite Salman Khan.