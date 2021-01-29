Kapil Sharma and Ginny Chatrath are parents to their one-year-old daughter, Anayra. It is reported that The Kapil Sharma Show is going to go off air in the second week of February, here's all you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV host Kapil Sharma has finally confirmed that his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting their second child. Recently, the host had a Q and A session on Twitter with his followers. During the session, one of his fans asked why is The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air, to which, Kapil replied and has confirmed that his wife is pregnant again and he needs to spend time with her.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil replied to his fan and wrote, "Bcoz I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

For the unversed, Ginni is in her last trimester and Kapil wants to spend some quality time with her. Earlier, the tv actor stirred up the rumours on social media when he tweeted, "Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain?" Author Chetan Bhagat also replied to his post and wrote, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut.."

Kapil and Ginny are parents to their one-year-old daughter, Anayra. Earlier, the actor said that he could not give enough time to his family when his newborn baby was born. He said that at that time his show had then returned with a brand new season after a long break.

Last year, while talking to the Times of India, Kapil said that he had an amazing time in the lockdown as all he did during that time was play and eat with his one-year-old. The actor further added to it that he even told his wife to consider lockdown as a blessing as it gave them plenty of time together.

It is reported that The Kapil Sharma Show is going to go off air in the second week of February. TKSS stars Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma